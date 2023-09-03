Patiala: Properties worth 2 cr of drug smugglers attached

In a drive against drug smugglers, the Patiala Police has attached properties worth ₹2.10 crore of various drug smugglers in the district.

Cops outside the house of one the drug smuggling accused in Patiala on Saturday. (HT Photo)

SSP Varun Sharma said that as per the mandate of state police to create a deterrent against drugs, a special drive has been launched to attach properties of drug smugglers.

The value of the total property proposed to be seized is ₹5,67,45,904, out of which property worth ₹2,10,33,944 in seven cases has already been frozen. All efforts are being made to identify the properties of the remaining drug smugglers and in due course of time requisite legal proceedings section 68 (F) of NDPS Act shall be initiated against them,” Sharma said.

“Every SHO has been tasked to identify the drug smugglers, who are booked and also identify their properties in their respective areas. Following which a team of officers has been deputed to attach the properties”, Sharma said.

“The objective in mind and to destroy the supply chain of drugs by attaching properties”, the SSP said.