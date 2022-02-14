Patiala resident arrested with 150 cartons of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

The special branch of Ludhiana police commissionerate on Monday arrested a Patiala resident and recovered 150 cartons of illicit liquor from his possession that he was smuggling in a pick-up jeep. The police have also seized the vehicle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused Sukhwinder Singh of Daria village,Patiala, was arrested, while his accomplice Mahinder Singh Balli of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, managed to escape.

Sukhwinder, who is a driver, is already facing trial in liquor smuggling case.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at special branch said the accused was arrested at a checkpoint near Sufiyan Chowk, while his aide Mahinder Singh, who was in Hyundai Verna Car fled the spot.

A case under Sections 61, 78 (2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Division number 2 police station.