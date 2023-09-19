Patiala university student’s death: Protest ends as varsity removes prof from coordinator’s post

Punjabi University, on Monday, removed Prof Surjit Singh from the post of coordinator of the Five-Year Integrated Programme (FYIP). The university had ordered a probe against him after receiving complaints against him for allegedly mentally harassing a girl of his department, who died at her residence on September 14.

Police personnel stand guard at the main entrance of the Punjabi University during a protest staged by students in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)

The decision is said to have come after protests by various students’ unions along with the family members of the deceased girl.

The professor — who is still in the ICU of a private hospital in Patiala after being thrashed by students last week — will be placed under suspension on the day he joins his duty. Currently, he is on medical leave.

A two-member committee, headed by an additional sessions judge (retired) Jaswinder Singh, to investigate the incident has already been formed. As per the demands of the protesting students, the district administration and university officials appointed a woman paediatrician (child specialist), Dr Harshinder Kaur of Government Rajindra Hospital, as a member of the committee.

Meanwhile, district administration and university officials assured the protesting students that the committee would complete the probe within 21 days.

“Any girl student can express her concerns against the professor to the woman member of the probing committee,” said Patiala SDM Dr Ismat Vijay Singh.

On students’ demand of cancelling the FIR registered against the students for allegedly assaulting the professor, the Patiala police chief and district administration said police would probe the case and file a report. Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney said they were also considering giving a job to the kin of the deceased girl on compassionate grounds.

All decisions to end the impasse were announced after a meeting between the district administration — headed by the Patiala DC, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma and Punjabi University vice-chancellor Prof Arvind — and the protesting student unions’ leaders.

Earlier in the day, protesting students blocked one side of the entry gate amid heavy police deployment. It was only after the assurance by the district and university administration that protesting students lifted the blockade.

Was a bright student, says father

Harcharan Singh, father of the deceased girl, while talking to Hindustan Times, said his daughter was a bright student. “She was preparing for UPSC along with her ongoing studies and has always been securing top ranks,” he said while protesting at the university along with students. He added that he wanted the professor be booked for mentally harassing his daughter.