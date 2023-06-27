Patiala mahant seeks ban on movie Adipurush, moves Punjab and Haryana high court

A Patiala-based mahant has approached Punjab and Haryana high court seeking a ban on the screening of the movie, Adipurush, based on the Hindu holy epic Ramayana.

A Patiala-based mahant has approached Punjab and Haryana high court seeking a ban on the screening of the movie, Adipurush, based on the Hindu holy epic Ramayana (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal and justice Deepak Manchanda took up the plea but deferred the hearing for July 4.

The petitioner, Mahant Ravi Kant in his public interest litigation stated that he viewed the movie and was shocked to see the “deities being projected in a poor state and mouthing foul languages”. The plea said for a long, there have been movies and TV serials made on The Ramayana, but none have projected the deities in this manner.

The plea demands the makers of the movie should not be allowed to go scot-free in the name of freedom of speech and expression and that legal action should be initiated against those, who have hurt the religious sentiments of a large section of the society by depicting their deities in a demeaning manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plea says screening clearance granted by the Central Board of Film Certification should be cancelled and money collected from the movie should be donated for beautification of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Directed by Om Raut, the movie stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kirti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Ravana. Since its release on June 16, the movie has come under criticism from various quarters, especially for dialogues of various characters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON