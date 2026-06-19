Patiala’s Noor Singla clinches AIR 1 in 2026 CA final exam

Noor Singla of Patiala has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by scoring 499 out of 600 marks (83.17%).

Noor Singla celebrating his achievement with his family in Patiala on Thursday. (HT)

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The 21-year-old achieved a rare feat by clearing all three stages of the CA course — foundation, intermediate and final — in his very first attempt.

Noor completed his schooling from DAV Public School before pursuing a bachelor of commerce (accounting and finance) degree from IGNOU, New Delhi.

His father, Gagandeep Singla, is a businessman involved in property dealing, while his mother, Sujata Singla, is a homemaker.

Speaking about his achievement, Noor said, “I pursued self-study after completing my senior secondary education in 2022. My elder sister, who is also a chartered accountant, guided and motivated me throughout my journey.”

While he attended online classes for guidance, Noor said self-study was the biggest contributor to his success. He maintained a rigorous study schedule, devoting eight to ten hours daily to preparation.

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{{^usCountry}} “For the last five years, I stayed away from almost every family function and social gathering. I was also completely disconnected from social media to maintain focus on studies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the last five years, I stayed away from almost every family function and social gathering. I was also completely disconnected from social media to maintain focus on studies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Whenever I felt overwhelmed, I would stop studying for some time and take rest. Cycling helped me refresh my mind. I also spent time with my family and played cards with them. Those small moments helped me regain energy and return to studies with a fresh perspective,” he said while also crediting his family’s unwavering support for his success.

Sangrur youth lands AIR 10

Another youth from Punjab, Yudhvir Singh, secured AIR 10 in the CA Final examinations, scoring 451 out of 600.

Hailing from Sangrur’s Bimber village, the 22-year-old completed his schooling from Heritage Public School in Bhawanigarh and earned a bachelor of commerce degree through distance education from Punjabi University, Patiala.

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After training for one year with consulting firm KPMG, he underwent industrial training with Godrej Consumer Products. He prepared for the exams from his village through online coaching and credited his success to his family’s strong support.

His father, Harpinder Singh, is a retired army havildar, and his mother, Simranjit Kaur, is a homemaker. Singh shared that pursuing CA was not a childhood dream but a suggestion from his teachers, given his academic performance.

(With inputs from Muskan)