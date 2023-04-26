Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Patwari attacked, robbed by goons in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 26, 2023 01:28 AM IST

Around 12 armed men came out of the two vehicles and vandalised the Thar, before pulling out the patwari and assaulting him with baseball bats on Mohali’s on Kharar-Kurali road

A patwari posted at Santemajra village was attacked by a group of goons on Kharar-Kurali road around 2 am on Tuesday.

Before fleeing, the attackers, said to be 10 to 12 in number, also snatched the victim's licensed revolver and cash, said police.

Before fleeing, the attackers, said to be 10 to 12 in number, also snatched the victim’s licensed revolver and cash, said police.

They said the patwari, Bhupinder Singh, was on his way in his friend Taranjit Singh’s Mahindra Thar, when he was waylaid by two vehicles near Green City.

Around 12 armed men came out of the two vehicles and vandalised the Thar, before pulling him out and assaulting him with baseball bats.

“The patwari suffered a fracture and other serious injuries in the attack. He remains under treatment at a private hospital. Police are in the process of registering an FIR in the case,” said superintendent of police (Detective) Amandeep Brar.

