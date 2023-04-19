PAU student dies as truck hits her scooter near Jawaddi bridge

A 19-year-old student of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) was killed after her scooter was hit by a truck on Tuesday evening near Jawaddi Bridge on Southern Bypass.

Studying in the first year of BTech, the student has been identified as Ravneet Kaur. She was pursuing her education in food technology.

Kaur was heading towards her home near Industrial Training Institute on Gill Road after attending classes at PAU. The accident took place near Prakash Nagar close to Jawaddi bridge on the Southern Bypass. Police said that the truck driver was reportedly trying to overtake a combine harvester when the truck hit the girl’s scooter.

Police said the girl received serious injuries to her head. She was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. Sub-inspector Surjeet Singh said that the accident took place around 3.30 pm.

He added that the accused truck driver has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar, Ludhiana. He added that the truck has been impounded while a hunt is on for the arrest of the truck driver. Kaur was a member of the university’s National Cadet Corps unit and participated in the Republic Day parade on campus, a teacher at PAU said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused on a complaint by girl’s father, Pushpinder Singh, at the Dugri Police station.