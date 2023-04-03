PAU V-C shows the way forward to scale up Museum of Rural Life of Punjab

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal visited the Museum of Rural Life of Punjab and lauded the initiative of the communication centre in revamping and renovating the historical replica of rural life of the state.

PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal taking a round of the exhibits on display at the museum. (HT Photo)

While taking a round of the exhibits on display, Gosal said the museum is one of its kind in the country and a precious monument standing testimony to the rich culture and heritage of ancient Punjab. “Besides serving as a bridge connecting generations, the museum with its rare artifacts is an attraction for historians studying human cultures,” he added.

Giving directions for strengthening the museum’s visibility and renovation strategies, Gosal revealed that the replica house would be developed as a tourist spot, complete with recreational activities, including a food court, recreational activities and ethnic shopping kiosks.