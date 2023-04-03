Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU V-C shows the way forward to scale up Museum of Rural Life of Punjab

PAU V-C shows the way forward to scale up Museum of Rural Life of Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2023 10:27 PM IST

The PAU V-C said the Museum of Rural Life of Punjab is one of its kind in the country and a precious monument standing testimony to the rich culture and heritage of ancient Punjab

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal visited the Museum of Rural Life of Punjab and lauded the initiative of the communication centre in revamping and renovating the historical replica of rural life of the state.

PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal taking a round of the exhibits on display at the museum. (HT Photo)

While taking a round of the exhibits on display, Gosal said the museum is one of its kind in the country and a precious monument standing testimony to the rich culture and heritage of ancient Punjab. “Besides serving as a bridge connecting generations, the museum with its rare artifacts is an attraction for historians studying human cultures,” he added.

Giving directions for strengthening the museum’s visibility and renovation strategies, Gosal revealed that the replica house would be developed as a tourist spot, complete with recreational activities, including a food court, recreational activities and ethnic shopping kiosks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab country bridge pau vice-chancellor heritage punjab agricultural university tourist spot state food court
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP