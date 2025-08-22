Paver blocks ‘unsafe’: Chandigarh mulls switching to tar for cycle tracks

Raising safety concerns for cyclists in the city, a proposal has been put forward to replace the existing paver block cycle tracks in Chandigarh with coal tar-based surfaces. The move comes after road safety experts and officials highlighted that paver block tracks are not a safe option for riders due to their tendency to shift and create uneven surfaces. The dislodged paver blocks at the cycle track in Sector 19, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With recent heavy rains leaving several stretches of Chandigarh’s cycle tracks damaged, officials on Thursday discussed measures for repair and long-term improvement of the city’s cycling infrastructure in the Road Safety Committee meeting. The agenda included repair/replacement of damaged cycle tracks, pruning of trees along the routes, and the proposal to replace paver block surfaces with bitumen for greater safety and durability.

Officials noted that the prolonged rainfall over the past weeks had caused waterlogging and displacement of paver blocks, leaving many cycle tracks uneven and unsafe for riders. Cracks and gaps between the blocks have not only made cycling difficult but also pose the risk of skidding and accidents, particularly for school children and daily commuters.

“Cyclists, especially school children and office-goers, are forced to shift onto the main carriageways when tracks become unfit for use, which increases accident risk,” said a senior official.

Problems with paver blocks

While paver blocks are widely used due to their quick installation and aesthetic appeal, they loosen under pressure, sink over time, and require frequent maintenance. During the monsoon, they develop potholes, making the surface hazardous for riders. In contrast, coal tar or bitumen provides a smoother, more stable and durable surface that ensures both safety and comfort. Officials added that the shift will also reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Chandigarh was among the first cities to promote dedicated cycle tracks and over the past decade, the city has expanded these to over 200–210 km. Many tracks, especially in southern sectors, have deteriorated with potholes, tree growth, bollards, and encroachments disrupting usability.

“It is essential that cyclist safety and comfort are prioritised through better infrastructure. Adopting coal tar-based surfaces for all future cycle track projects will serve the larger public interest,” the officials stated.