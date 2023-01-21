PCA announces reward for victorious U-16 Punjab team, coaches

After Punjab clinched the Vijay Merchant U-16 Trophy by battering Madhya Pradesh in the final on Thursday, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Dilsher Khanna announced award of ₹1,00,000 for each player who played five or more matches during their way to winning the championship. Remaining players who played less than five matches will be awarded ₹50,000 each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khanna further informed that the team coach Ravneet Singh Ricky will be awarded with performance bonus of ₹5,00,000 and the support staff, including coach RP Singh will get award of ₹2,00,000, Ram Babu Shaw will get ₹1,00,000, and trainer Lavish Chaudhary will get award of ₹1,50,000.

The team will be felicitated in the upcoming general body meeting. Punjab won the championship in 2017-18, emerged runners-up in 2019-20, and now again the winners in 2022-23. Punjab’s top performers were Vihaan Sharma scoring 978 runs, Aryan Yadav scored 811 runs, and off-spinner Anmoljeet Singh claimed 65 wickets in the season, helping Punjab clinch the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022-23 title.