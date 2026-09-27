PCA to felicitate Rohit, Virat at India-West Indies ODI

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will felicitate Indian cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the India-West Indies One Day International (ODI) at the New PCA Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on October 3, PCA president Amarjeet Singh Mehta announced on Saturday.

The PCA said elaborate arrangements are being made for spectators, including entry and seating, security, traffic management and civic amenities. (HT File)

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The match will mark the official ODI debut of the New PCA Cricket Stadium, which has previously hosted international T20 and Test matches.

While the presence of Rohit and Kohli is expected to be a major attraction, the spotlight will also be on India captain Shubman Gill, who will lead the team in an ODI at his new home ground for the first time.

Punjab’s cricket fans will have added interest in the fixture with local players Naman Dhir and fast bowler Gurnoor Brar part of the Indian squad. Dhir could be in line for an opportunity, while Brar’s pace will add to the local flavour of the contest.

The PCA said elaborate arrangements are being made for spectators, including entry and seating, security, traffic management and civic amenities.

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{{^usCountry}} “This match will be an unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts. The PCA is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every fan visiting the stadium enjoys a seamless and world-class viewing experience,” Mehta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This match will be an unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts. The PCA is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every fan visiting the stadium enjoys a seamless and world-class viewing experience,” Mehta said. {{/usCountry}}