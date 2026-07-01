PDP leaders claim they were placed under house arrest ahead of govt jobs protest

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party alleged that they were put under house detention as the party had planned protests throughout J&K against the “outsourcing” of more than 25,000 jobs. Police standing outside the house of PDP district president, Baramulla, Mohammad Rafique Rather, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The PDP and other political parties are blaming the ruling National Conference (NC), for “outsourcing” the jobs and alleging that this is being done at the cost of unemployed youth of J&K. However, the NC has denied the charges.

Many PDP leaders said that they were put under “house detention” across J&K; however, party cadres still held protests in various parts of Kashmir. Police also took dozens of PDP workers and leaders into preventive detention.

Carrying placards, the PDP leaders and workers raised slogans against the chief minister and the ruling party.

“A huge posse of police reached my house and informed me that I had been put under house detention. We had planned to hold protests throughout J&K against the outsourcing of jobs. Despite detention, the party held protests against the ruling party. The protests against this injustice will continue,” senior PDP leader and district president Baramulla Mohammad Rafique Rather said.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan said that in all the districts of J&K, senior leaders were detained. “The protests were held at all district headquarters of Kashmir, in districts Rajouri, Poonch, and at district Jammu,” he said.

The PDP is at the forefront and has launched scathing attacks on the ruling NC and the J&K government over the “outsourcing “of jobs, terming it an injustice to thousands of unemployed youth. However, NC has termed the allegations baseless.