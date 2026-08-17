Police on Sunday detained a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator, along with half a dozen leaders and workers, who were demanding the implementation of a crop insurance scheme for apple growers and farmers in Shopian district.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti said that farmers deserve a dignified life. (HT Photo for representation)

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The PDP called for a protest in Shopian on Sunday. However, as soon as the leaders began to protest, police swung into action and detained former legislator Aijaz Mir and over half a dozen others.

“On Sunday, while exercising our constitutional and democratic right to hold a peaceful protest in support of a crop insurance scheme for apples and cherries and in favour of farmers’ welfare, several of our leaders and workers were detained and taken to Shopian police station,” Aijaz Mir wrote on X.

He said the overwhelming participation of farmers has once again demonstrated that the demand for a crop insurance scheme for apples and cherries is not an individual’s issue but the collective voice of thousands of growers across the region. “The protesters also demanded full compensation for farmers affected by recent hailstorms and other natural calamities,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} PDP leader Iltija Mufti said that farmers deserve a dignified life. “Detaining PDPs ex MLA Wachi Aijaz Mir to scuttle a peaceful sit-in by him and hundreds of Kashmiri apple farmers demanding a comprehensive insurance crop scheme shows high handedness and intolerance,” wrote Mufti on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PDP leader Iltija Mufti said that farmers deserve a dignified life. “Detaining PDPs ex MLA Wachi Aijaz Mir to scuttle a peaceful sit-in by him and hundreds of Kashmiri apple farmers demanding a comprehensive insurance crop scheme shows high handedness and intolerance,” wrote Mufti on X. {{/usCountry}}

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