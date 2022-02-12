PEC’s draft IPR policy accepted by senate, suggestions invited

The draft Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) policy prepared by Punjab Engineering College (PEC) was accepted “in principle” by the institute’s senate on Friday.

Now, the draft policy will be uploaded on PEC’s website to invite observations from stakeholders, if any, before the policy is finalised. The draft was prepared by a committee constituted in the last senate meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The institute’s director was also authorised to get it legally vetted, before it is taken up by PEC’s Board of Governors (BoG).

The IPR policy is among the number of steps being taken by the institute to improve its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Last year, PEC had settled at the 70th position among engineering institutes of the country, against 68th in 2020.

The purpose of this policy is to define the rights and responsibilities of PEC, its faculty, students and staff with respect to the ownership and administration of intellectual property. The PEC senate has also decided to provide incentives to faculty members for good publication, with an aim to promote research in the institution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MTech curriculum to be revised

The PEC senate during its meeting also decided that the scheme and curricula of all MTech programmes will be revised by July 2022 in a bid to increase admissions.

It was also decided to explore the feasibility of starting a new Data Sciences MTech programme at the Centre of Excellence in Data Sciences. Moreover, elective courses on Software-Defined Networking and its Applications (SDN) were suggested to be offered by the department of computer science.

New advanced courses to be offered by the applied sciences department were proposed to be added to the curricula of PhD and PG programmes as electives. Keeping up with the industry’s demand, the MTech electronics course was renamed as MTech communication engineering and signal processing with a refurbished course structure, including many new core and elective courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON