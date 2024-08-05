 ‘Peddler’ jumps off building during police raid, dies - Hindustan Times
‘Peddler’ jumps off building during police raid, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 05, 2024 07:50 AM IST

His accomplice has been arrested in Kishanpura area of Jalandhar, says Rama Mandi SHO Parminder Singh.

A “drug peddler” died after jumping off a building during a police raid in Jalandhar on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Lakha, who was staying with his friend in Kishanpura area.

According to Rama Mandi SHO Parminder Singh, the police had got a tip-off regarding drug smuggling activities by two persons in the area following which a team carried out the raid.
According to Rama Mandi SHO Parminder Singh, the police had got a tip-off regarding drug smuggling activities by two persons in the area following which a team carried out the raid.

The police said a raid was conducted at an isolated house in the area.

“Seeing the police party, the deceased tried to flee and ran atop the building from where he jumped. The accused suffered injuries on his head and succumbed on the spot,” he said.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. The SHO said the deceased, who had been involved in sale of drugs, was himself an addict. “His accomplice was arrested from the spot,” the police added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Peddler’ jumps off building during police raid, dies
