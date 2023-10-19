Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run near Quark City light point

A 24-year-old man, walking back home, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Quark City light point in Phase 8-B, Mohali, on Monday morning.

A 24-year-old man, walking back home, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Quark City light point in Phase 8-B, Mohali, on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Munna Kumar, worked in Teleperformance Company, Plot Number 40-A, Industrial Area, Phase 8-B.

His family which resides in Bihar gave a formal complaint on Tuesday following which Phase-1 police booked an unidentified driver.

Jatinder Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased, told police that Kumar, after completing his shift, was returning home around 4:40 am.

“While he was walking, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him from the rear side, leaving him injured. After a passerby informed the police, he was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he was declared dead. After police identified him and informed us, we reached here and lodged an official complaint,” Singh said, adding that the deceased was also pursuing engineering from a local college.

Phase-1 police have booked unidentified person under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

