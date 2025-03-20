Pentangular c’ship: Chandigarh Golf Club registers wins

Chandigarh Golf Club won the Pentangular Championship which is played among five clubs--Army Golf Club Ambala, Army Golf Club Patiala, Chandimandir Golf Club, Panchkula Golf Club and Chandigarh Golf Club. The championship is hosted in rotation among the five clubs. Winner Chandigarh golf club with the trophy. (HT Photo)

Sandeep Singh Sandhu captained the Chandigarh Golf Club team and the other members were Admiral Sunil Lanba, Maj Gen GS Malhi, Sandy Grewal, Col SDS Batth, Ashwinder Singh, Rajiv Janjua, AS Bhaika, Harjote Sidhu, Padamjit Sandhu, Brig HS Gill, Brig PPS Dhillon, Jaswinder Gill and Goody Malhi.

Sandeep Singh Sandhu led from the front and won the runner-up in the overall gross score. The hosts Ambala finished runners-up.