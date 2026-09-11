People have not forgotten misdeeds of Congress regime, says Saini

Haryana CM says extensive barricading in Punjab has created a sense of distance between government and ordinary citizens

Addressing a news conference, Saini said that the biggest change brought about under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has been in the delivery of governance. (HT File)

People of Haryana still remember the hardships they faced while repeatedly visiting government offices to avail welfare schemes, senior citizens in getting pensions and youth in securing jobs under the Congress government, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said, hitting out at the previous Congress government.

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Taking a swipe at the Congress legislators who entered the assembly wearing black clothes during the recently concluded monsoon session, Saini said the principal opposition party may have forgotten the shortcomings of its tenure, but people of Haryana still remember the difficulties they faced when Congress was in power.

Addressing a news conference, Saini said that the biggest change brought about under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has been in the delivery of governance, with welfare benefits now reaching eligible beneficiaries directly instead of people making repeated rounds of government offices.

“It seems that Congress leaders in Haryana have worn black clothes following Rahul Gandhi’s call...Congress leaders, particularly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, should tell the people about the system that prevailed for the poor, youth, women, senior citizens and the common man during their tenure,” Saini said, adding that BJP-led double-engine governments are working to fulfil the commitments made to the people in a time-bound manner.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said during the Congress regime, people often had to wait in long queues for LPG cylinders, and the difficulties were even greater for poor families, while government offices generally became inaccessible to the public after working hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said during the Congress regime, people often had to wait in long queues for LPG cylinders, and the difficulties were even greater for poor families, while government offices generally became inaccessible to the public after working hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana and Punjab, he advised opposition parties to introspect before questioning the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini said that extensive barricading in Punjab has created a sense of distance between the government and ordinary citizens. In contrast, Haryana government has worked to make governance and public services more accessible to the people, he said.

He said that in the last 12 years, the double-engine governments at the Centre and in Haryana, have transformed the delivery mechanism and ensured that government schemes and services reach eligible beneficiaries directly and transparently.

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The chief minister said that governments led by Congress and other opposition parties made several announcements to attract voters but often failed to implement them. As elections approached, fresh announcements were made, while earlier commitments remained unfulfilled, he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the system has undergone a significant transformation,” he said, adding that the government is working to strengthen poor, empower women, ensure dignity for senior citizens and provide greater opportunities to youth.