Pet dog bites two labourers in Mohali, owner booked

Police booked a resident of Aerocity after his pet dog bit two migrant labourers working in an adjoining house on Sunday.

Investigating officer Manpreet Singh said Narinder Singh was booked under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Akhilesh Kumar, a native of Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akhilesh said he his co-worker, Sanjay, who hails from Gonda district, UP, lived and worked in the house next to Narinder’s.

On Sunday, they were working when Narinder’s pet dog came out of his house, and bit him and Sanjay on their legs. Hearing their cries for help, passers-by rescued them.

Akhilesh alleged that Narinder was told to keep his dog leashed, but he always left him open.