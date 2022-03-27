Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol crosses 99 per litre in Panchkula and Mohali

At 98.06 per litre, petrol is cheapest in Chandigarh in the tricity area. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Ever since the fuel rates started spiking from March 22 onwards after a four-month gap, the price of petrol has now crossed 99 per litre in Mohali and is close to touching the 100 per litre mark in Panchkula.

Both petrol and diesel are the most expensive in Panchkula, selling for 99.71 per litre and 90.90 per litre, respectively.

Mohali comes second in the tricity with petrol priced at 99.04 per litre and diesel at 87.77 per litre. Earlier this week, before the prices started rising, petrol was the most expensive in Mohali.

Chandigarh continues to offer fuel at the cheapest rates, with petrol costing 98.06 per litre and diesel 84.50 per litre.

With the price of crude oil inching upwards worldwide, members of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers’ Association have warned of further hikes in the coming days as well, which is set to affect the prices of other commodities as well.

Petrol prices had crossed the 100 per litre mark across the tricity last year. Mohali was the first to see the prices go that high on June 26, followed by Panchkula on October 5 and Chandigarh on October 10. A month later, the rates were down to 96 per litre or less across the three areas until they started climbing again on March 22.

Speaking about this, president of the Mohali Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Ashwinder Mongia said, “The spike in fuel prices was bound to happen with the crude oil getting more expensive globally. A daily increase in prices is expected to continue in the coming days as well and may increase by up to 10-15 per litre throughout the tricity by the end of next week.”

