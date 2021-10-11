Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Petrol price breaches 100 mark in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Petrol price breaches 100 mark in Chandigarh

While petrol was priced at ₹100.24 per litre on Sunday, even diesel rates were at an all-time high of ₹92.55 in Chandigarh
Petrol had already crossed the 100 mark in Mohali on June 26, while Panchkula reached the milestone on October 5. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:24 AM IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

The spiralling fuel prices have hit yet another milestone in the tricity with petrol crossing the 100 per litre mark in Chandigarh.

While petrol was priced at 100.24 per litre on Sunday, even diesel rates were at an all-time high of 92.55 per litre. The prices have gone up by nearly 25% since the beginning of the year, as petrol was available for 81.08 while diesel cost 74.14 in the first week of January. According to PTI, petrol is priced above 100 across all state capitals except Ranchi.

However, across the tricity, fuel still remains cheapest in Chandigarh. Petrol had already crossed the 100 mark in Mohali on June 26, while Panchkula reached the milestone on October 5. On Sunday, petrol cost 106.28 per litre in Mohali while diesel was available for 95.95. In Panchkula, the prices were 101.59 and 93.34, respectively.

Fuel prices have been on the rise since January, though they stabilised between July and September. For the past six days, petrol price had been rising by 0.30 per litre daily and diesel price had been seeing a spike of 0.35.

“This hike is tied to the rise in prices of crude oil in the global market. However, when the price of crude oil falls globally, the price of petrol doesn’t fall proportionately and it’s only symbolic,” said Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association president Arjan Singh.

RELATED STORIES

Singh said that a decade back the price of crude oil had gone up to $140 per barrel while petrol cost around 75 per litre in the city. “The price of crude oil is lower now (around $80), but the retail prices are inflated in comparison,” he said. Various dealers also rued the fact that they need more capital to keep their petrol pumps running and their operational costs have gone up by over 50% after the recent hike.

The impact of the hike is likely to be seen on the prices of fruit, vegetable, groceries and other daily essentials in the coming days, according to local transporters.

The Congress also protested the spiralling fuel prices on Sunday. Taking a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandigarh Congress spokesperson Harmail Kesri said: “Where are all those BJP leaders today, who used to protest on bicycles and horse carts when the price of petrol increased from 70 to 71 during the Congress regime?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohali admn fully vaccinates 50% eligible population

Chandigarh MC elections: RWA apex body to field 11 candidates

Chandigarh: Centre cuts UT’s power allocation by 16%

Mohali labourer booked for molesting 13-year-old daughter
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP