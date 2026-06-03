PG studies: Haryana govt medics now not required to execute bond, says ACS

In a move aimed at addressing faculty shortage in government medical colleges and the availability of specialist doctors in hospitals, the Haryana government has ordered that serving medics who obtain postgraduate degrees in clinical specialties while in government service will not be required to execute a medical education bond. However, they will have to continue serving in their parent department.

The Haryana government has ordered that serving medics who obtain postgraduate degrees in clinical specialties while in government service will not be required to execute a medical education bond. However, they will have to continue serving in their parent department. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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Explaining the revision in the policy governing in-service doctors pursuing postgraduate medical education, additional chief secretary (ACS), health and medical education Sumita Misra said that under the amended policy issued by the department of medical education and research, in-service doctors who obtain postgraduate degrees in clinical specialties during their stint in government service will now be exempted from executing a medical education bond but will continue serving in their parent departments. Misra said the decision will strengthen specialist healthcare delivery across Haryana.

The amendment modifies the provisions of the government’s 2022 policy relating to incentivising in-service doctors for pursuing postgraduate studies under the reservation quota available in Haryana’s medical colleges.

As per the revised policy, in-service doctors who complete postgraduate courses in pre-clinical and para-clinical disciplines by availing reservation benefits in state medical colleges will be required to serve for three years in medical education institutions functioning under the department of medical education and research.

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{{^usCountry}} After completing the mandatory tenure, these doctors will be given the option of permanent absorption in the medical education and research department, creating a dedicated pathway for developing teaching faculty in government medical colleges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After completing the mandatory tenure, these doctors will be given the option of permanent absorption in the medical education and research department, creating a dedicated pathway for developing teaching faculty in government medical colleges. {{/usCountry}}

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The ACS said that the most notable aspect of the policy is the exemption granted to doctors pursuing postgraduate studies in clinical branches. Such doctors, along with Haryana Civil Dental Service (HCDS) officers, will not be required to furnish a medical education bond and will continue their services in their respective parent departments after completing their higher studies.

The decision is expected to help government hospitals retain specialist manpower and ensure that public healthcare institutions do not face shortages of trained clinicians.

Misra said the revised framework seeks to strike a balance between two critical requirements, meeting the growing demand for qualified faculty in medical colleges and maintaining specialist medical services in hospitals. By directing non-clinical postgraduates towards teaching institutions while allowing clinical specialists to remain in healthcare services, the government hopes to strengthen both medical education and patient care simultaneously, the ACS said.

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