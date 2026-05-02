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PGI Mother & Child centre likely to be inaugurated by PM

Infosys Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys contributed ₹150 crore towards the project and funded high-end equipment for the centre in 2024,

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The inauguration of the 300-bed Mother and Child Centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), deferred at the last minute, may now be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials in the know of the matter indicated. However, no formal confirmation has been received so far.

The state-of-the-art facility has been built at a cost of 485 crore. It was earlier to be inaugurated by Union health minister JP Nadda on April 30. (HT File)

The centre, built at an estimated cost of 485 crore, was earlier to be inaugurated by Union health and family welfare minister JP Nadda during PGIMER’s 39th convocation ceremony held on April 30.

Over the past month-and-a-half, the institute had been working on priority mode to complete the building, and the deputy director (administration) too was conducting inspections almost every day. “We had been working on war footing for the past month. No one had anticipated the last-minute changes,” said a senior faculty member.

Officials familiar with the matter said the Infosys Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys, which contributed 150 crore towards the project and funded high-end equipment for the centre in 2024, wanted the facility to be inaugurated by the PM. An MoU had been signed between the foundation and PGIMER for the contribution. The foundation’s name has been engraved on the front wall of the building, while donor recognition plaques have been installed across floors, including at least four boards on the ground floor.

Compared to the 22-crore Serai project, the Mother and Child Centre is a much larger initiative. The Phase-I construction cost alone stood at 209 crore.

Both PGIMER and Infosys Chandigarh office remained unavailable for comments despite several attempts to reach them.

 
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