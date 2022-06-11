Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGI to send proposal to Centre for starting MBBS
chandigarh news

PGI to send proposal to Centre for starting MBBS

PGIM plans to introduce the graduate-level MBBS course at its Sarangpur centre with an initial intake of 100 students
PGI has decided to send a proposal to Centre for starting an MBBS course. (iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to send a detailed proposal on starting MBBS course at the institute to the Union health ministry. The matter was discussed by the institute’s standing finance committee on Friday.

A higher-education research institute, PGIMER plans to introduce the graduate-level MBBS course at its Sarangpur centre with an initial intake of 100 students.

Currently, Chandigarh has only 92 MBBS seats in the general category at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32.

“Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and the Union health ministry have shown interest in starting MBBS at PGIMER. A 10-member committee of senior doctors has been constituted by the PGIMER director to prepare a proposal. The plan will then be discussed in the education committee meeting and sent to the Union health ministry for consideration,” said deputy director (administration), Kumar Gaurav Dhawan.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said the MBBS course will help manage the patient load and meet the shortage of resident doctors to a great extent.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP