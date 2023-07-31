More workforce, proper referral system possible cures to patient rush, says PGIMER director

At the helm of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as director since May 6 last year, professor Vivek Lal is leveraging his hands-on style to run what is arguably the busiest tertiary care institution in the region. In conversation with HT reporter Robert Abraham, the 60-year-old neurologist dwells on new milestones that PGIMER has achieved under his watch and the challenges ahead. Excerpts:

Dr Vivek Lal completed one year as director of PGIMER, Chandigarh, on May 6 this year. (HT Photo)

How do you look at your one year at the helm of PGIMER?

The past year has been remarkably productive in terms of patient care and resident welfare. One of our major achievements in patient care is a significant reduction in the waiting period for kidney transplants. When I joined, patients had to wait for up to a year that has come down to less than a month now. Moreover, within just seven months, we successfully performed 200 transplants, a number that previously took a year to achieve. Even the number of operation theatres has gone up from 45 to 70. The waiting time for an MRI appointment has been drastically reduced from six months to just four weeks. The MRI machine also runs round-the-clock to cater to the growing demand.

What are the key challenges before the PGIMER ?

PGIMER’s greatest challenge remains management of patient rush in the emergency department, especially in the absence of a proper referral system. The most viable solution is to bolster our workforce. In the next six months, we plan to recruit 150 faculty members and are actively seeking to recruit more residents as well.

Given that the institution has been bursting at the seams due to burgeoning patient load, how have the satellite centres in Sangrur and Una, and AIIMS in Bathinda helped in coping with the situation?

Although the changes may not appear drastic at the moment, progress is evident. Over 500 patients have already been examined at the OPDs of the Sangrur satellite centre. The availability of ultrasound services and gynaecological procedures have further contributed to the centre’s improvement. Within the next six months, we plan to also introduce dialysis services for which an MoU with Infosys is being worked out.

The recent incident of a suicide bid by a senior resident at PGIMER highlighted a less than congenial work environment as well as tremendous pressure on junior doctors. What are the key lessons from this episode? Was any corrective action taken?

For the first time in the history of PGIMER, a faculty has tendered a written apology to the student and his parents. This has sent a right message. It was a win for PGIMER as an institute and also for the “guru-shishya parampara”. To help students tackle stress, we have established well-equipped gyms, and launched yoga and swimming sessions. Additionally, we are now sanctioning maternity leaves and have permitted leave encashment for residents. Furthermore, residents have been included in the collegium system to involve them in decision-making processes in matters related to them.

One of senior most professors and former officiating director of PGIMER has publicly accused you of mala fide attempts to keep him away from the post of dean academic due to an alleged grudge. Your response?

The allegations by the faculty member are baseless and lack any substance. Seniority for the post has been determined by a high-powered team led by professor (emeritus) Digamber Behera, former head of department of pulmonary medicine at PGIMER.

PGIMER was given 51 acres at Sarangpur in Chandigarh for expansion of super-specialty departments. But you have pushed for setting up a medical college instead. Isn’t that violation of the original mandate, especially when many new medical colleges are coming up in the region, including Mohali and Panchkula?

There is no violation of the original mandate. A medical college will be established on 25 acres, while the remaining 25 acres will be utilised for a trauma centre and additional blocks. Unlike the medical colleges coming up in Mohali and Panchkula, this one will be under the central government. The MBBS doctors will do internship at PGIMER, providing us additional working hands. PGIMER’s primary focus is on patient care and education, and this project aligns perfectly with our core mandate. The plan is to commence with 50 seats initially and then gradually increase their number over time.

Traffic chaos on the campus has become a routine affair. For eight years now, multi-level car parking project is in limbo. How do you plan to deal with it?

Traffic management should not be a burden on PGIMER, as our primary job is patient care. Its responsibility lies with the Chandigarh administration that has not been providing adequate support in this matter. The multi-level parking project got delayed due to environmental clearance. The administration could improve the situation by introducing more shuttle buses, along with golf carts. Additionally, bicycle sharing project can also be launched on the campus.

