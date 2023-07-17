PGIMER Chandigarh gets 24 digital payment machines

In a bid to reduce waiting time at the payment counters, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has been equipped with QR code-enabled point of sale (POS) machines.

These POS machines enable the acceptance of various payment methods, including debit cards, credit cards and through UPI and mobile wallets. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The machines are now available at 24 counters, including number 16 at Nehru Hospital, the Emergency counter, the Advanced Cardiac Centre, the Advanced Paediatric Centre and the Advanced Eye Centre.

Over 10,000 individuals visit the PGIMER out-patient department for treatment on a daily basis and are required to make payments for different tests and procedures at separate counters.

These POS machines enable the acceptance of various payment methods, including debit cards, credit cards and through UPI and mobile wallets. There will be no additional transaction charges and patients will be able to pay up to ₹70,000.

Deputy director administration Kumar Gaurav Dhawan said the installation of POS machines at various counters was done for the convenience for patients.

