PGIMER fire: Fact-finding committee submits report to director

Twelve days after a major fire broke out at the Post Graduate Insititute of Medical Education and Research’s Nehru block, necessitating the late-night evacuation of over 400 patients, a fact-finding committee presented its report to the institute director on Saturday.

The committee comprising 14 members was headed by acting dean academics Naresh Panda. The panel had been asked to submit its report to the director within 48 hours of the incident. However, it failed to do so.

Authorities said that, given the extensive workload, the committee required ample time to compile the report. Additionally, the director’s absence for a period of five days also hindered the committee’s ability to submit the report.

Following the submission of the report, dean academics Naresh Panda has departed for Durga Pooja celebrations in Orissa. Sources also revealed that from Monday, the director will check the fire safety arrangements of all departments.

According to sources, the fact-finding committee’s report has attributed the cause of recent fires to batteries, particularly UPS batteries. The committee has additionally pinpointed 20 specific areas within the hospital premises where UPS batteries could potentially contribute to major fire incidents.

On Saturday, PGIMER Director Professor Vivek Lal, issued an order mandating the relocation of all UPS rooms situated inside the hospital building. A three-month timeframe has been granted for compliance.

Dr Lal confirmed that he has received the report and stated that he is currently reviewing its contents. The financial committee tasked with assessing the damage of Nehru Hospital building has pegged the overall loss at around ₹5 crore.

On the intervening night of October 9-10, a major fire broke out at the 60-year-old Nehru Hospital building. A total of 424 patients, including pregnant women, newborn babies, children and critical patients, had to be evacuated.

Exactly a week after that, another fire erupted in the basement of the Advanced Eye Center PGI on October 16. No injury or loss of life was reported.

In both the fire incidents spark in batteries was the reason behind fire.

A committee comprising six members, led by medical superintendent Dr Vipin Kaushal, has been constituted to investigate the fire incident of Advanced Eye Center.

