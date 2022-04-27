PGIMER neuroscientist awarded doctor of science degree in yoga

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) department of neurology’s neuroscientist Dr Akshay Anand was awarded the doctor of science degree in yoga by the Yoga University, Bengaluru.

Anand, who is also the professor in-charge of Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Interventions (CCRYN) by yoga, PGIMER, was selected by a search committee, constituted by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana chancellor Dr HR Nagendra.

Anand was honoured for his outstanding contribution for research in neuroscience, yoga and meditation. His research has contributed to deeper insights about molecular and physiological benefits of yoga protocols.

The editor in chief of Annals of Neurosciences and Integrative Medicine Case Reports, his team’s two-decade research has led to more than 215 publications, 24 grants and a dozen national awards.

Anand was recently honoured by Chandigarh police for advancing yoga research. The yoga scholar’s PGIMER lockdown lecture series to create awareness about the need for evidence-based integrative health.

His research in yoga has shown molecular pathways underlying the efficacy of diabetic and common yoga protocol. Many of these mechanisms are common to neuronal cell survival and may have applications for neurological diseases.