PGIMER neuroscientist awarded doctor of science degree in yoga
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) department of neurology’s neuroscientist Dr Akshay Anand was awarded the doctor of science degree in yoga by the Yoga University, Bengaluru.
Anand, who is also the professor in-charge of Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Interventions (CCRYN) by yoga, PGIMER, was selected by a search committee, constituted by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana chancellor Dr HR Nagendra.
Anand was honoured for his outstanding contribution for research in neuroscience, yoga and meditation. His research has contributed to deeper insights about molecular and physiological benefits of yoga protocols.
The editor in chief of Annals of Neurosciences and Integrative Medicine Case Reports, his team’s two-decade research has led to more than 215 publications, 24 grants and a dozen national awards.
Anand was recently honoured by Chandigarh police for advancing yoga research. The yoga scholar’s PGIMER lockdown lecture series to create awareness about the need for evidence-based integrative health.
His research in yoga has shown molecular pathways underlying the efficacy of diabetic and common yoga protocol. Many of these mechanisms are common to neuronal cell survival and may have applications for neurological diseases.
-
28-year-old man killed in Badlapur; accused missing
A few unknown persons allegedly killed a 28-year-old man by smashing Jinjurkar's head to death on a stone in Badlapur on Monday. Badlapur police found the body of a man in the bushes. The reason for the murder is still unknown. The deceased, identified as Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months and is a resident of Jeveli village in Badlapur. The deceased used to go out and party everyday with friends.
-
Ambala ex-councillor’s wife held weeks after dodging arrest in NDPS case
Weeks after allegedly fleeing from police custody amid an attack on a police team in Ambala Cantonment's Deha Colony, authorities on Monday night arrested the accused woman, who is the wife of former independent councillor Rajesh Kumar. The April 6 incident A team from the housing board colony police post had on April 6 raided the former councillor's house looking to arrest Guddi in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.
-
Punjab records 34 new Covid cases
Punjab on Monday registered 34 fresh Covid-19 cases though no death was recorded due to the virus. As many as 7,59,476 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,748 have died. Among districts, Mohali registered 12 fresh cases followed by six in Patiala and three in Fazilka. With 23 persons recovering from the virus, the number of those cured has reached 7,59,476 and the active caseload stands at 178.
-
Wheat straw on 300 acre gutted in Panipat
Wheat straw spread over nearly 300 acre was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in many villages of Panipat. Police said the incident took place late on Monday night when some farmers were allegedly burning crop residue and high-velocity winds spread the fire to several acres in Sanaoli, Machroli, Chandoli, Nimbari, Asalpur and Pasina Kalan villages within minutes. Hundreds of people reached the fields to control the flames.
-
Get in lane: Ambala police’s advisory to heavy-vehicle drivers
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said they have chalked out a plan to promote driving within speed limits in designated lanes, especially for heavy vehicles, with an aim to bring down the number of roads and highway accidents. Randhawa said heavy vehicles are often spotted flouting rules which puts commuters at risk of accidents. As many as 20 challans were issued to drivers on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics