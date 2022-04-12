PGIMER: Parkinson’s Disease patients motivated to fight illness

“I was living a healthy life till 2015, when the thumb of my toe started shaking continuously. I ignored it at first, but after some time, I consulted doctors. However, they couldn’t diagnose the disease for a year. Slowly and gradually, my arms and legs also started shaking and that is when doctors said that I am suffering from Parkinson’s Disease—a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination,” said Manjeet Singh Bhalla, who is actively getting treatment for the disease at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manjeet, who was earlier an employee of the Punjab government, is a perfect example that people can bravely fight this incurable disease. “Since 2015, I have never left hope and I engage with many non-governmental and welfare organisations so that I can motivate others to fight the disease. With effective treatment from PGIMER, I was able to focus on my life goals,’’ he said.

To observe World Parkinson’s Day, the department of neurology of PGIMER on Monday under the guidance of its head Dr Vivek Lal, organised a patient awareness programme. Around 25 patients of Parkinson’s Disease came together at the institute to motivate patients to fight with the disease.

The team of doctors, including associate professors Dr Sahil Mehta and Dr Neeraj Balaini, created awareness about the disease, various medical and surgical therapies and the need for exercise and rehabilitation for these patients. Dr SK Gupta, Dr Navneet Singla and Dr Ashish Aggarwal from the department of neurosurgery also explained various brain surgery options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Though the disease is not curable, through exercise and rehabilitation, patients can show significant improvement in areas of tremor, mobility, balance and stiffness. Various forms of exercises like cycling, yoga, walking, running and meditation have shown efficiency in various studies,” said Dr Sahil Mehta.