PGIMER receiving at least 10 black fungus cases daily

Mucormycosis or black fungus, which has been declared an epidemic in several states, is being detected in 10 patients on an average daily at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), microbiologists say. Most of the patients are those who have recovered from Covid-19.

Mucormycosis is an invasive infection caused by a class of moulds called mucormycetes. The fungus enters the body by inhalation and affects the sinuses or lungs. The infection is primarily found in Covid positive patients and is caused by indiscriminate use of steroids, uncontrolled diabetes, prolonged stay in the ICU and comorbidities.

Professor Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head of PGIMER’s microbiology department on Friday said the institute is recording a spike in cases of the fungal infection with most patients landing up in the emergency ward.

Prof Chakraborty, one of the members who drafted the government advisory on mucormycosis and also a part of the Fungal Infection Study Forum, said there was a need to start dedicated service for the infection as non-Covid medical services are currently closed which may result in delay reporting such cases.

“Currently we are detecting 10-15 infections daily. Patients from across the region are reporting in emergency with clinical symptoms. If the patient is still Covid-19 positive, they are shifted to the dedicated Covid-19 block and others are managed in different areas,” he said.

Docs raise logistics issues

However, doctors say there are logistics issues in treating infected patients as most OPDs are shut and it is difficult to detect the fungus through teleconsultation. Prof Chakraborti said he has been raising this issue on every forum that post-Covid-19 clinics should have ENT specialists who can cater to such patients and a few states have also agreed to the suggestion.

“Serious logistics issues are there. It will be difficult to detect early symptoms through tele-consultation and patients will land up in the emergency wards with acute complications. So, this needs to be dealt with on priority,” he said.

6 new cases at GMCH-32

On Friday, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, also reported 6 cases of this infection, taking the number of such patients in the hospital to 22.

Dr Jagdish Chander, former head of the microbiology department at the hospital who is currently part of a panel constituted by the college for tracking and treating such cases, said people should check for pain in the left or right side of the face, nasal blockage, nasal discharge. Delay in diagnosis can cause double vision, blurring, or protrusion of the eye.Nine patients are from Punjab, seven from Haryana, while two patients each from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Haryana health authorities said six mucormycosis patients were hospitalised in Panchkula. Only one of the patients is a resident of Panchkula, rest are referral cases from Delhi NCR region and other parts of the state.