PGIMER refuses to continue joint nuclear medicine course with Panjab University

Amid uncertainty over admissions at Panjab University’s nuclear medicine programme, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has conveyed to the varsity that it will not renew the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for running the joint course.

PU had so far been running its MSc nuclear medicine course in collaboration with PGIMER. As part of this, students in the second year of the course used to undergo training at PGIMER.

PGIMER, while declining to continue with the joint course, stated that it has already admitted students in its own independent MSc nuclear medicine technology programme.

It has, however, agreed to grant interim relief for students admitted by PU for the academic session 2021-22 (ending in June 2023) and allow training for this batch.

The varsity had earlier written to PGIMER, seeking extension in the interim relief that would have allowed fresh admissions in the MSc nuclear medicine course this year, the admissions for which have been kept in abeyance by PU.

PGIMER, in its communication to PU, also revealed that the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has communicated that approval for the institute’s independent course will be accorded, on the condition that it discontinues the joint course with PU.

“If the joint course continues, the AERB approval for the independent course shall not be accorded as PGIMER will be running two parallel courses. Therefore, students may not become eligible for RSO (radiology safety officer) examination being conducted by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre-AERB. Hence, it may not be appropriate to sign the MoU,” PGIMER wrote to PU.

With this development, chances of admission to PU’s nuclear medicine programme this year seem unlikely unless the university comes up with an alternative plan to continue the course.

PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig said efforts are on to explore other options.

A PU professor said, “Nuclear medicine is a unique programme and PU is the only traditional university running it. It is a skill-based programme with almost 100 percent placement, as there is a high demand for trained manpower. The university should find an alternative to continue running this course.”

In June, a row had erupted after a team of PU tried to take possession of the space at the Centre for Nuclear Medicine. The varsity later also removed the centre’s chairperson Vijayta Dani Chadha with immediate effect and reconstituted all departmental committees.

