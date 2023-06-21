PGIMER Chandigarh marks 50 years of its first kidney transplant

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of starting renal transplant surgery at the institute. Department of renal transplant surgery performed the first kidney transplant at PGIMER on June 21, 1973.

To mark the milestone, PGIMER will be organising an event in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT File)

To mark the milestone, PGIMER is organising an event on Wednesday. PGIMER director Vivek Lal and director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) Dr Anil Kumar along with kidney transplant pioneers, including Padma Shree awardee Mukut Minz, professor Vinay Sakhuja, and professor RK Suri, will preside over the event.

The event will feature achievements in transplantation, including the showcasing of the longest-surviving kidney transplant recipient (37 years) at PGIMER. Additionally, the youngest recipient who underwent a transplant at the age of 3 will be recognised. Furthermore, participants who received pancreas transplants 8 years ago and a recipient of organs from the youngest donor in the country will also be part of the event.

PGIMER has successfully performed more than 4,700 renal transplants so far, encompassing both live and deceased donations.

