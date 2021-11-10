PGIMER’s former dean Prof Digambar Behera gets Padma Shri award

Professor Digambar Behera, former dean (research) and head of pulmonary medicine department of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was given the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind for his commendable contribution in the field of medicine at the civil investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

The award ceremony was also attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several cabinet ministers.

A recipient of 29 national and seven international awards, Prof Digambar Behera is a renowned specialist in respiratory medicine and was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of medicine in 2020. Dr Behera has a clinical experience of over 40 years and was associated with the PGIMER, Chandigarh, till April this year. Presently, he is associated with the Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Hailing from Odisha, Dr Behera completed his graduation from SCB Medical College, Utkal University, in 1978. He then joined the department of medicine at the PGIMER as a junior resident in 1978. Dr Behera completed his MD from the PGIMER in 1980.

He joined the department of pulmonary medicine as a faculty member in 1984 and was elevated to the post of professor in 2000. He also served as the director of the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases for a period of five years.

Dr Behera is a pioneer of lung cancer chemotherapy and the founder president of the Indian Society for the Study of Lung Cancer. Currently, Dr Behera is the president of the Indian Chest Society and chairman of the National Task Force for National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

Besides visiting more than 81 countries for academic purposes, Dr Behera is a member of various scientific societies and is on the editorial board of various scientific journals. He has over 500 publications to his name and has presented more than 580 papers in national and international conferences.

Other stories in brief

Youth should come forward as mediators: Rijiju

Chandigarh Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday addressed Panjab University (PU) virtually during a programme to celebrate ‘Bharat ki Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and Constitutional Day, 2021.

The programme was jointly organised by the faculty of laws - department of laws, university institute of legal studies (UILS), PU regional centres of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur.

During his address, Rijiju said speedy justice for the common man was the objective of celebrating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. “India is a growing country and the youth should come forward as mediators since necessary steps are being taken to make our nation a global centre of arbitration and mediation,” he said.

The Union minister urged the students to be devoted to their careers and should feel proud of being associated with the PU. He also said the future of students pursuing law will be bright as many opportunities are coming.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar in his address stated about the journey of PU from Lahore and how it had remained committed to its objective of producing billions of minds for the service of the nation.

Painter booked for theft

Chandigarh

A painter has been booked for stealing gold kara from a house in Sector 51, Chandigarh. Navdeep Singh Gill of Ajanta Enclave, Sector-51, Chandigarh, alleged that Gaurav of Faidan village, Chandigarh, stole a gold kara while polishing his wardrobe at his house on November 1. He said the theft came to light on November 5 after which they called up Gaurav’s contractor who informed that he too was waiting for him. A case has been registered under Section 380 of the IPC.

BBMB organises blood donation camp

Chandigarh The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) organised a blood donation camp on Tuesday at the BBMB Rest House, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh in association with the team from the department of transfusion medicine, PGIMER to commemorate the death anniversary of former chairman, BBMB Late Maj Gen BN Kumar and to cater the shortage of blood due to outbreak of Covid and dengue. The camp was inaugurated by BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava. In all, 62 units of blood were donated. HTC

Green belt inaugurated at Bapu Dham Colony

Chandigarh Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the rejuvenated green belt at Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Dalip Sharma, area councillor, was also present. The park is spread over approximately 1.61 acres.This green belt has been developed by providing landscaping work by providing decorative plants, flowering shrubs and repair and painting of railing, hut, benches and walls.

DoT Punjab unit to hold entrepreneurs’ meet

Mohali The Punjab unit of the department of telecommunication (DoT) in Mohali on Thursday will hold a business opportunity meet for entrepreneurs on Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM WANI) to leverage broadband through public Wi-Fi for business models. The PM WANI was launched to proliferate broadband access through public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country. Situated in Mohali, the unit is currently headed by senior deputy director-general Naresh Sharma.

PEC marks its 100th foundation day

CHANDIGARH Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, completed its 100 years of existence on Tuesday.An event was held on the campus to mark the completion of 100 years which was attended by UT adviser Dharam Pal, Rajendra Gupta, chairman of board of governors, and SS Gill, technical education secretary. The event was attended by the faculty, staff and student representatives. To celebrate this remarkable benchmark, a celebratory balloon was hoisted by the chief guests. PEC director Dr Baldev Setia focused on the rich history and immense heritage value of the institute. President Ram Nath Kovind will visit PEC on November 16.

3rd edition of Panchkula dog show on Nov 14

Panchkula The 3rd edition of the Panchkula dog show will be held on Sunday opposite Hotel Holiday Inn, Sector 3, Panchkula. The event is being organised by the Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula, in collaboration with Animal Pet Hospital, Sector 3, Panchkula. General secretary of the Royal Kennel Club, Sikander Singh said, “For any queries related to entries, one can call on +91- 9915268876. For entries, one can also visit our Facebook page - Vom Carnivous Rottweiler or e-mail at carnivous351@gmail.com.”

PG students of more depts to return to PU campus

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) has decided to reopen the department of Indian theatre, department of music, department of art history and university institute of Hotel and tourism management (UIHTM) for the postgraduate final year students from November 17. The university has said limited students will be allowed to stay in hostels, as they have limited accommodation in the hostels. The students must have received both doses of Covid vaccine with a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours of reporting in the hostel for accommodation.

Couple held for theft in Zirakpur

Mohali With the arrest of a couple, the Zirakpur police have cracked the theft case of 31 tolas of gold jewellery, which was stolen from a house at the Royal Estate in Zirakpur. The accused have been identified as Satinderpal Singh and his wife Simranpreet Kaur. According to the police, complainant Neeraj Saharan reported theft at his house on November 1. About 31 tolas of gold jewellery and an Activa used in the crime had been recovered from the accused. The accused admitted during interrogation that they had committed the crime due to financial constraints.

Denied money to buy alcohol, two Ram Darbar residents stabbed

Chandigarh Two persons were reportedly stabbed by four residents of Ram Darbar after they refused to pay them money to buy liquor at a vend near the Ram Darbar bus stand.

The injured have been identified as Rakesh, 35, and Chander Bhan, 40, both residents of Ram Darbar. They alleged that the accused had attacked them after they refused to pay them money to buy liquor.

In their complaint, Rakesh and Bhan told the police that they had gone to buy liquor at the vend on Monday. Rakesh gave Bhan money to purchase liquor which the accused saw. The accused identified as Kalu, Mohit, alias Tota, Rohit and an unidentified person asked him for money, which Rakesh refused.

Soon all of them indulged in a scuffle during which the accused stabbed the victims in the stomach and arm. The accused fled the spot.

The police were informed by passers-by and the injured were rushed to the GMCH, Sector 32, where they are undergoing treatment. A case under the relevant Sections of the IPC has been registered. Later, the police arrested Mohit, who had stabbed the duo.

MC suggests provisory water connections outside lal dora areas

Chandigarh The Water supply and sewerage disposal committee of the municipal corporation has recommended releasing temporary water connections in villages outside lal dora (red line) land.

A meeting of the committee was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of councillors Shakti Parkash Devshali and attended by other members of the committee namely Mahesh Inder Singh Siddhu, Asha Jaswal, Jagtar Singh, Chanderwati Shukla and Rajesh Kumar.

The committee also recommended that action may be initiated against the defaulters who possess illegal connections in villages. The committee discussed that temporary connections be given to tenants of booths on the basis of the rent agreement.

The members discussed the water supply connection from temporary to regular at Govindpura area, Manimajra and favoured to dispose of the matter at the earliest by conducting a detailed study within a week.

The committee asked the engineers concerned to check water supply pressure in the Industrial Area and maintain it properly besides proper cleaning of toilet blocks in green belts.

Mohali CA booked for cheating, forgery

Chandigarh A chartered accountant (CA) was booked for cheating, embezzlement and forgery.

In his complaint, Varun Rao of Sector 16, Chandigarh, said his company Leo Design Packaging Private Limited had hired Kamini Sehgal, a resident of Aerocity, Mohali, as a chartered accountant from April 2010 to March 2012 to carry out statuary compliance of work required under income tax, VAT and service tax matters like payment of taxes and filing returns.

He said as per Sehgal’s advice, the company used to transfer money to her personal account from time to time on a need basis for further depositing with various government departments on behalf of the company.

He said they had transferred ₹63.41 lakh and she had even submitted payment challans with the company claiming to be issued by government departments as acknowledgement receipts of the payments.

Rao alleged that in November 2011, the online income tax portal showed outstanding tax demands of TDS to the tune of ₹25.69 lakh against the company.

When asked, Sehgal termed it an error and assured to get the same rectified. But when the same was not done and the company kept enquiring, Sehgal admitted that she had siphoned off the amount for personal use and had forged payments challans submitted to the company.

She had assured to deposit the amount, which she failed to do, and the company in August 2017 received a notice from the IT department asking them to clear the outstanding.

Acting on the complaint, a case under Sections 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh.

Rajiv Kaila elected CII Chandigarh vice-chairman

Chandigarh The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chandigarh chapter, has elected Rajiv Kalia as the new vice-chairman. Kalia is the director of Kaila Engineering Private Limited. He is a second-generation entrepreneur and joined the family business in 1988. Kaila holds a graduate degree in commerce from the Commerce College, University of Rajasthan, and had done his schoolings from St Xavier’s, Jaipur.

The election of the vice-chairman of the CII Chandigarh had to take place due to the sudden demise of the incumbent vice-chairman Deepak Kansal on October 8. In his condolence message, Manish Gupta, chairman, CII Chandigarh, said late Dr Kansal played a key role as vice-chair of the CII Chandigarh. Gupta also congratulated Kalia on his appointment.