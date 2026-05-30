PGIMS Rohtak to set up CPR training kiosk for patients, attendants

In a move to spread awareness about emergency life-saving techniques, Pt BD Sharma PGIMS Rohtak is set to establish a dedicated CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training kiosk for patients and their attendants on the hospital campus. The kiosk will provide practical demonstrations and hands-on training through medical experts and digital learning modules. (HT File)

The initiative aims to educate visitors about the importance of CPR and train them in basic emergency response skills that can help save lives during incidents such as cardiac arrest, choking or sudden collapse. The kiosk will provide practical demonstrations and hands-on training through medical experts and digital learning modules.

PGIMS director Dr SK Singhal and medical superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal said the facility is being introduced as part of the institute’s broader efforts to improve public health awareness and emergency preparedness among common citizens. Thousands of patients and attendants visit the hospital daily, and the administration believes that training even a small percentage of them in CPR can improve survival chances during medical emergencies outside hospitals, they added.

According to PGIMS authorities, the kiosk will be equipped with mannequins and modern training equipment to help people understand chest compressions, emergency response timing and other crucial first-aid techniques. Visitors will also be informed about how immediate CPR before medical help arrives can prevent deaths in critical situations.

Officials said awareness sessions would be organised regularly and efforts would also be made to encourage students, attendants and the general public to participate in the programme.