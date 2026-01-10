The vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested an assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 in lieu of helping the complainant’s parents get bail. Phagwara: ASI held accepting ₹5,000 bribe

The accused has been identified as Sarabjit Singh, who was posted at the police station city, Phagwara.

A VB spokesperson said the accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of village Issarwal in Jalandhar district.

The VB spokesperson said that the complainant’s parents were booked at the police station city, Phagwara, and the accused ASI called the complainant to the court complex in Phagwara.

“During this meeting, the accused demanded illegal gratification, threatening that in case of non-payment, the complainant’s parents would be sent to jail. The complainant paid ₹2,000 as a bribe to the accused on the spot,” the VB spokesperson added.

Subsequently, the complainant, along with his parents, joined the investigation, and the accused ASI demanded a further bribe of ₹10,000 for helping them get bail.

As the complainant expressed inability to pay the entire amount, he paid another ₹2,000 as a bribe and was asked to pay the remaining amount later, he added.

The spokesperson said even after the parents of the complainant were granted regular bail, the accused continued to demand the balance bribe amount.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary enquiry, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Jalandhar, and further investigation into this case is in progress,” the spokesperson added.