Around 350 private hospitals from across Punjab participated in PHANACON 2026, organised by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) Punjab in Ludhiana, to deliberate on challenges and opportunities regarding the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana.

{PHANACON 2026} Over 300 pvt hospitals discuss Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana

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The conference served as a common platform uniting representatives from the state health agency (SHA), insurance companies, third-party administrators (TPAs), and private hospitals for direct discussions on claim settlements, documentation requirements, pre-authorisation procedures, and operational hurdles.

Deputy CEO of the state health agency, Dr Surinder Pal Kaur, alongside senior officials and delegates from United India Insurance and Medi Assist, attended the deliberations.

During the sessions, hospital representatives highlighted issues such as claim deductions, query backlogs, complex adjudication processes, and settlement delays. In response, SHA, insurance, and TPA officials assured participants that these grievances would be thoroughly examined and addressed.

PHANA acknowledged the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline payments and revise package rates under the scheme, emphasising that transparent claim-processing mechanisms and timely disbursements remain vital for ensuring uninterrupted treatment for beneficiaries and the long-term viability of the healthcare initiative.

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{{^usCountry}} The conference also charted a future roadmap for the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, exploring the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate claim processing, minimise administrative bottlenecks, and enhance overall system transparency. Organisers underscored that regular dialogue between healthcare providers, regulators, and insurers is essential for strengthening healthcare delivery across Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conference also charted a future roadmap for the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, exploring the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate claim processing, minimise administrative bottlenecks, and enhance overall system transparency. Organisers underscored that regular dialogue between healthcare providers, regulators, and insurers is essential for strengthening healthcare delivery across Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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