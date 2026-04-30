Phased paddy sowing from June 1 to tackle moisture content: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the paddy cultivation schedule for the state, stating that sowing will commence on June 1 in a phased manner to help growers avoid moisture-related issues.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann felicitating JEE Main achievers at Vikas Bhawan in Mohali on Wednesday. (X)

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Addressing a press conference here, Mann said the state government has decided to start the paddy cultivation season from June 1 to ensure that farmers do not face difficulties in selling their crop due to high moisture content in October.

“The state has been divided into four zones for paddy transplantation through the traditional method and the government is making comprehensive arrangements for this phased rollout,” he said before announcing the staggered schedule.

The CM said that transplantation in Zone 1 comprising Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ropar, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur districts will start from June 1. In Zone 2 covering Faridkot, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar, and Fazilka districts, sowing will begin on June 5, while in Zone 3 districts of Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), transplantation is scheduled to start on June 9. Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) will take place from May 15 to 31 in all districts. “The government will ensure eight hours of uninterrupted power supply daily for tubewells as per this schedule,” he assured.

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{{^usCountry}} Mann said that canal water for irrigation will, for the first time, be made available from May 1 itself, with 21,000 cusecs of water to be released across the state to reduce reliance on groundwater. He said that the state government has invested ₹6,700 crore in irrigation infrastructure for 14,000 kms of new pipelines and 4,000 kms of new canals this season. “This will not only ensure assured irrigation for paddy but also secure water availability for cotton, horticulture, maize and fodder in the Malwa region. At the same time, recharge structures have been created to raise underground water levels, resulting in an increase of two to four metres. But this does not mean that you start using tubewells,” he said, highlighting the government’s efforts to increase canal water dependence so that pressure on tubewells is reduced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said that canal water for irrigation will, for the first time, be made available from May 1 itself, with 21,000 cusecs of water to be released across the state to reduce reliance on groundwater. He said that the state government has invested ₹6,700 crore in irrigation infrastructure for 14,000 kms of new pipelines and 4,000 kms of new canals this season. “This will not only ensure assured irrigation for paddy but also secure water availability for cotton, horticulture, maize and fodder in the Malwa region. At the same time, recharge structures have been created to raise underground water levels, resulting in an increase of two to four metres. But this does not mean that you start using tubewells,” he said, highlighting the government’s efforts to increase canal water dependence so that pressure on tubewells is reduced. {{/usCountry}}

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11 Punjabis among 15 deported from Australia

The CM said 15 Indians, including 11 from Punjab, two from Telangana and one each from Haryana and Uttarakhand, have been deported from Australia. “They are coming back. We will receive them at the Delhi airport,” he said.

Responding to a question about the reason for their deportation, the CM said they were facing criminal cases in Australia. “If you break their laws, they will deport you,” he said.

When asked about speculation that the government may bring a confidence motion during the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on May 1, the CM said the party already has 94 MLAs, and there could be no greater proof of people’s confidence than this. “When the budget is passed, it also shows confidence. If the budget fails, then the government can fall. All our bills were passed almost unanimously. If somebody claims that so many MLAs are in contact with other parties and that the government will fall, then we will bring it,” he added.

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Replying to a question on the rail track blast, Mann said the police teams are in touch with the central agencies and four persons have already been arrested.

CM hails 369 JEE Main achievers

During an interaction at Vikas Bhawan in Mohali, Mann hailed the success of 369 JEE Main achievers from the state and asserted that students once constrained by a struggling system were now competing at the national level due to his government’s “Sikhya Kranti”.

Describing the achievers as “Taare Zameen Par”, Mann underscored that their performance was not an isolated feat but clear evidence that quality education, treated as a right rather than a privilege, combined with empowered teachers and sustained reforms, was driving a structural rise in Punjab’s government schools.

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