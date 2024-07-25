Phillaur: Trader gets extortion call from ‘Lawrence Bishnoi gang’

A Phillaur-based commission agent allegedly received an extortion call from a person associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang, officials said on Wednesday. Representational image

The caller demanded ₹25 lakh from the commission agent, and police initiated the investigation into the matter after a formal complaint was submitted.

In his complaint, Sachin Kumar stated that the caller identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened him, that they had been following him for the past six months and knew everything about his businesses and daily routine.

“The caller told me that Bishnoi has asked him to collect ₹25 lakh from him and that I will face dire consequences if I don’t pay,” Sachin said in his complaint.

Phillaur station house officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said the matter is under investigation. “The police will verify the complaints and is collecting technical details,” the SHO added.