PHSC director resigns a day after Balbir Sidhu dropped from cabinet

Dr Manjit Singh on Monday tendered his resignation from the post of director of the Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC), a day after the name of health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was dropped from the state cabinet.

Dr Manjit, who was considered close to Sidhu, was appointed the PHSC director in January 2021 when he was given an extension of one year after retiring as director, health and family welfare.

He submitted his resignation to the principal secretary, health and family welfare.

“It (resignation) is out of respect for Sidhu who recognised my honesty and offered me top posts in the health department. What is the point of continuing in the post when the minister is not there? I am thankful to him for supporting me,” said Dr Manjit, an ophthalmologist.

In May 2019 also, Dr Manjit had put in his papers soon after he was transferred from Patiala to Sangrur as the civil surgeon.

He, however, later withdrew his resignation after senior officials asked him to rethink the decision.