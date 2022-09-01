Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Physical, mental abuse’: HC seeks response from Punjab Police, AAP legislator

‘Physical, mental abuse’: HC seeks response from Punjab Police, AAP legislator

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 03:11 AM IST

The high court bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh has sought response by September 21 and directed Mohali SSP to ensure that no physical harm is caused to the petitioner woman

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab Police and Sanour AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra on the plea from his second wife alleging police inaction . (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab Police and Sanour AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra on the plea from his second wife alleging police inaction in her complaint of physical and mental abuse by the MLA.

The high court bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh has sought response by September 21 and directed Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) to ensure that no physical harm is caused to the petitioner woman.

MLA’s second wife seeks protection

The plea was from MLA’s wife Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, who had approached the high court seeking protection and demanding that authorities be asked to act on her complaint.

Kaur has claimed that the legislator cheated her and married her without divorcing his first wife.

According to Kaur, when she raised this matter with him, he started assaulting her and even threatened to kill her.

As per her petition, she approached the police with a complaint, but they did not act, which prompted her to approach the high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP