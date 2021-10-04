Pick up sticks against opponents: Haryana CM Khattar

Stirring a controversy in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked Bharatiya Janata Party’s kisan morcha workers to raise groups of volunteers in northern and north-western districts who can “pick up sticks” to take on opponents.

The reference was evidently aimed at the farmers who have been protesting the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leaders in the state and disrupting their visits and events.

“We will have to encourage upcoming farmer groups... In every district, particularly the northern and north western districts, we will have to raise groups of 500-700 kisan volunteers... And then Sathe Shathyam Samacharet (tit for tat). Pick up sticks,” Khattar was seen telling the workers, who were heard laughing at his comments in a video shared widely on social media.

Responding to a remark by a person in the gathering (which was not audible), Khattar further told the gathering not to worry about jamanat (bail) after picking up sticks. “If you spend a couple of months.... you will become a leader. You will learn much more than these meetings and become a tall leader. Your name will get etched in history,’’ he said in a reference to doing time in jail.

A government official said the chief minister’s remarks were shown selectively in the viral video. “The video lacked perspective and is misleading. It was an internal meeting of party workers. The chief minister told them to oppose wrong actions but by maintaining discipline. In fact, the chief minister told the party workers to maintain discipline and not to take the law in their hands,’’ the official said, requesting anonymity.

Former BJP MLA, Sukhwinder Sheoran, who was present at the BJP kisan morcha meeting at Khattar’s residence on Sunday, said the remarks regarding raising volunteers were only aimed at countering the propaganda about the three central farm laws.

The remarks drew criticism from opposition parties. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet that rule of law cannot be maintained in the state if the chief minister himself speaks about inciting violence and breaking law and order. “The anti-farmer face of the BJP stands exposed. It’s time to get rid of this government,” Surjewala tweeted.

The fresh controversy over the “sticks” remark has come after an IAS officer posted as the Karnal SDM was in August seen telling cops to hit farmers in the head if they try to disrupt a BJP event. The remark and a police lathi charge at a toll plaza in Karnal fuelled protests by farmers unions. The farmers relented after the government set up a commission of inquiry to probe the incident.