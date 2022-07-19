Picked for Legends League Cricket, Reetinder Sodhi raring to go back to the field

Former India and Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi, along with India’s legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, will take part in the upcoming second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) at Oman in September.

The Punjab duo will join former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, former Australian speedster Brett Lee, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain Eoin Morgan.

For Sodhi, who led the India U-15 team to World Cup triumph in 1996, was part of the U-19 team that clinched the World Cup in 1999 and then played 18 ODIs for India before retirement, life has come full-circle.

After also being a BCCI-qualified match referee and a cricket expert on television, a fit Sodhi will now be rubbing shoulders with veterans at LLC.

“I am super excited to have been shortlisted for this incredible league where I will not only get a chance to play white ball cricket but also get time to catch-up with friends from all over the world on the field,” said 41-year-old former medium-pacer and a middle-order batter, who has also played for Ahmedabad Rockets in the Indian Cricket League and for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League in the past. He also took part in the T10 League held in 2018.

“I have been maintaining my fitness ever since I quit the game. I will be hitting the nets soon and get back to practice for the tournament,” said Sodhi, a native of Patiala and now a resident of Mohali.

The draft of the LLC teams will take place in early August. Compared to three in its first season, the second season will feature four teams and 110 former international cricketers. Raman Raheja is the co-founder and CEO, while former cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri is the commissioner.

The inaugural edition of the tournament in January this year featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and England in three teams, representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.