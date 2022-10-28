Pictures of Hindu gods on currency: Pratap Singh Bajwa slams Arvind Kejriwal for “indulging in divisive agenda”

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday lambasted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for brazenly “indulging in a divisive agenda to attain his political ambitions”.

Bajwa said that by asking the Union government to print pictures of gods and goddesses on the currency notes, Kejriwal’s only aim is to establish himself as an undisputed Hindu leader just for the sake of votes and power. “He is also misleading the people that by printing pictures of gods and goddesses, the economy of the country could be improved. Isn’t it shameless and brazen for a person who was once an alumnus of IIT and an IRS officer to make such a false claim which is not only unrealistic and unscientific but baseless too,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa said the Constitution’s Article 51A (H) states that the incumbent government will promote scientific temper in society. “But look at this opportunistic Kejriwal, who is misleading gullible people in the name of religion,” he said, adding, “For Kejriwal displaying pictures of Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in offices was an act of mere symbolism to garner votes”.

He also asked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann if he agreed with his political mentor and supported printing pictures of gods and goddesses on the currency notes along with Mahatma Gandhi.