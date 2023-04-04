Pitbull bites 4-year-old girl in Ambala Cantt, owner booked

Police have booked a resident of Ambala Cantonment’s Nishat Bagh after her Pitbull bit a four-year-old girl on Monday, leaving her injured.

Ambala police said based on a complaint filed by the girl’s grandfather Nand Lal, a case was registered against the dog’s owner, identified as Aarti. (iStock)

Police said the child, Sonam, sustained five dog bite injuries on the body, before she was rescued by a local. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

They said the girl was walking down the street, when the dog broke free from the leash while being walked and pounced on the child.

However, a young man, showing courage, scared away the dog and saved the child, before other passers-by also gathered at the scene.

The child was taken to the sub-divisional civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment for treatment. Police said based on a complaint filed by the girl’s grandfather Nand Lal, a case was registered against the dog’s owner, identified as Aarti.

Rampal Singh, SHO, Mahesh Nagar police station, told news agency ANI, “A case has been registered. The girl got 7-8 stitches. Further investigation is underway.”

