Place mechanism to deal with complaints of gender- based harassment, bullying: HC to Haryana government

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Haryana government to ensure all schools put in place mechanism and the internal committee to deal with complaints of bullying and harassment on the basis of gender, gender identity and sexual orientation.

The court also asked the CBSE to call the annual reports and ordered that same be scrutinized and action be taken in case of violation. (HT File)

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The high court bench of justice Manisha Batra further ordered that such complaints should be dealt with promptly and confidentially, and that the cases in which a cognizable offence reported police are involved and the complaint dealt with requirement of the law.

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The court was dealing with a petition seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into death of a child who was allegedly humiliated, bullied and also physically as well as sexually assaulted in a school due to his effeminacy. The case was reported in Faridabad in February 2022. Subsequently, the petitioner had not pressed for a CBI probe and sought for laying down guidelines for sensitisation of the authorities and the educational institutions to prevent harassment of students belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community and for ensuring execution of such guidelines in the schools and colleges across the country and further proper implementation of guidelines issued by the Centre on Safety and Security of Children in Schools issued in 2014.

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{{^usCountry}} The court observed that the Supreme Court has issued the binding guidelines regarding the same and a parallel guidelines may create confusion in their implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court observed that the Supreme Court has issued the binding guidelines regarding the same and a parallel guidelines may create confusion in their implementation. {{/usCountry}}

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“..the facts of the present case show that guidelines which remain on paper offer little protection to a child in distress. The CBSE circular of the year 2015 was in force throughout the period during which the deceased child is alleged to have suffered,” it said adding that record shows the school was informed about his condition by his mother and by his treating psychologist. “The real issue, therefore, is the effective implementation of the existing guidelines at the level of the schools,” it observed asking the Haryana government to in place mechanism to for proper implementation of these guidelines within three months. It also directed Central Board of School Education (CBSE) to issue instructions to its affiliated schools in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana for strict compliance its circulars from time to time and guidelines issued by the apex court.

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It also asked the CBSE to call the annual reports and ordered that same be scrutinized and action be taken in case of violation.

The judgment in the case in hand has been ordered to be sent to Central government to consider suggestions made in the case in hand in consultation with the National Council of Educational Research and Training and further appropriate decision be taken in six months.