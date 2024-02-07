Plan to outsource med tests faces setback at outset as pvt centres seek higher rates

The government’s decision to outsource radio-diagnostic tests has hit a roadblock at the get go because of “subpar” compensation, with only 395 private diagnostic centres coming forward to empanel themselves (till January 29) across the state. The government’s decision to outsource radio-diagnostic tests has hit a roadblock at the get go because of “subpar” compensation, with only 395 private diagnostic centres coming forward to empanel themselves (till January 29) across the state. (HT File)

The Punjab government has fixed rates for x-ray and ultrasound services on par with the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS, 2021).However, owners of private centres, under the banner of the Punjab Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA), have expressed their reservations regarding the low rates fixed by the government. The association has sought that they be at least paid as per the revised CGHS, 2023 rates.

While patients across the state can pay nominal rates for radio-diagnostic tests at government health centres, they will have the discretion to opt for any empanelled centre to get the tests done, if the prescribed tests are unavailable at the government centre.

Officials at the health department, who did not wish to be named, said many private radio-diagnostic centres, who have already been empanelled, might opt out of the scheme if the government does not revise the rates.

Punjab IRIA secretary Dr Sonali said, “Though we want to help the government, we will not be able to sustain ourselves on the rates fixed by the government. The rates being demanded by us (as per CGHS, 2023) are only one-third the rates we charge from routine patients. Besides, we run the risk of losing our regular patients, who might start getting tests prescribed by government hospitals.”

Punjab Health System Corporation director Dr Anil Goyal said, “We have already held a meeting with the owners of the private radio-diagnostic centres. We have assured them that their concerns will soon be taken up with the government.”

Meanwhile, some private centres have alleged that the private radio-diagnostic centres, despite empanelling being voluntary, are being “pressured” to join the scheme by their respective district health departments so as to increase the number of empanelled hospitals.

Dismissing the allegations, Dr Goyal said, “It is a voluntary exercise. It is up to the private centres, whether they want to get empanelled or not.”