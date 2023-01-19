Planning to kill Hindu leader, two aides of Khalistan supporter held

Mohali

The Punjab Police State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Tuesday arrested two aides of alleged terrorist and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh of Moga, currently residing in the Philippines and recovered a .32 bore pistol from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Yuvraj Singh of Putlighar, Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Amritsar, and Nishan Singh of Narla village in Tarn Taran.

People aware of the matter said they were planning to eliminate a Hindu leader in Mohali. “They had done recce of the house of a Hindu leader here and were supposed to meet another accomplice residing in Mohali. The accused revealed that their accomplice here possessed weapons too but they were nabbed before they could meet their aide,” said a senior police officer.

Amritpal had given them a target to kill some religious leaders in Punjab. “Amritpal is a close associate of Paramjit Singh Pamma who is residing in England. Our teams are raiding the possible hideouts of the associates of Nishan and Yuvraj. Pamma and Amritpal are in touch with Khalistani radicals,” said another police official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both the accused have been booked under Sections 17, 18, 20 of the UAPA, 120B of the IPC and under the Arms Act. A Mohali court on Wednesday sent the duo to three-day police remand.

Amritpal is one of the seven NRIs who were booked by SSOC, Mohali, in October last year for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition illegally in Punjab to disturb peace in the state. He is also suspected to be a close aide of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa.