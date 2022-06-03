Plans afoot to revamp Chandigarh’s Sector-11 market

The neighbourhood shopping centre in Sector 11 is all set for a major transformation to make it a hub of social interaction, while equipping it with age-inclusive infrastructure.

As visualised by the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, the UT administration has initiated process for urban renewal of the neighbourhood shopping centre in Sector 11 on trial basis. If successful, the project will be replicated in other sectors too.

Under the proposal, a modern shopping plaza on V4 road of Sector 11 is planned. The area currently occupied by the road and parking will be integrated with the shopping area.

It will be equipped with street furniture, open-air outdoor sitting, along with kiosks for informal shopping, thus making the shopping centre a hub of informal community interaction in the neighbourhood.

The area in front of the shops will be made totally traffic free and sub-grade roads for vehicles will be provided in addition to an underground community parking.

The shopping centre would thus be easily accessed by people of all age groups and those with physical disabilities.

“No major changes in the planning of the shopping centre are anticipated due to the core architecture of the blocks. However, sensitive planning interventions are proposed to make the market much livelier to encourage community interaction among all age groups and make market visits for daily errands more fulfilling,” said a UT official.

The municipal corporation, the nodal agency for the project, has already invited expert consultants for designing and giving the project a practical shape.

The consultant will conduct topographical survey along the existing and proposed road alignment. “The major role of the consultant will be preparation of a comprehensive master plan, layout, infrastructure, and urban and landscape design for developing the plaza. Detailed drawings of the project will also be developed by the consultant,” said the official.

UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “Several projects envisaged under the Chandigarh Master Plan are being revived. The Sector-11 market project is also one of them. It will create new economic and social opportunities in the area as well as solve problems of parking and traffic congestion.”

