Pledge to staff, contests to mark Voters’ Day in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday decided to administer voters’ pledge and conduct a variety of activities on National Voters’ Day, which is celebrated on January 25 every year. Chief secretary Vivek Joshi has written a letter in this regard to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, MDs of boards/corporations, deputy commissioners and vice-chancellors/registrars of universities in the state, wherein they have been asked to direct the staff under them to take the voters’ pledge on January 25. (HT File)

The schools and educational institutes of the state have been directed to organise activities such as debates, discussions and competitions as part of the Voters’ Day celebrations or during the run up to National Voters’ Day on the theme of “Nothing like voting. I vote for sure”.

The Election Commission of India has declared its foundation day as National Voter’s Day. This day is celebrated every year on January 25 across the country from the polling station level to block, assembly constituency, district and state level. The main objective of celebrating this day is to spread awareness among the general public to get every eligible citizen included as a voter in the voter list, an official spokesperson said.