Plot allotment case: Manpreet files fresh anticipatory bail plea in Bathinda court

Former finance minister Manpreet Badal, who has been evading arrest in a plot allotment case, filed a fresh anticipatory bail in a Bathinda district court on Friday.

The petition was filed by his counsel Sukhdeep Bhinder in the court of additional district and sessions judge Ram Kumar Singla. The matter has been listed for October 4.

Earlier, Manpreet Badal had filed a pre-arrest bail when a first information report (FIR) was lodged against him in this case. After registration of the case, the bail plea was withdrawn from the Bathinda court.

Bhinder said on Friday the court was approached again after studying an FIR registered by the VB. “The case is politically motivated as the chief minister Bhagwant Mann has publicly said that Manpreet Badal will be put behind bars even before a case was lodged in Bathinda,” Manpreet’s counsel said.

A local court issued a warrant to arrest the five-time legislator on September 26. Ever since, he was booked, Manpreet has been evading arrest, and VB teams are conducting raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Suspecting his presence at his Chandigarh-based residence in Sector 3, a VB team searched the house. Officials familiar with the development said Manpreet’s wife and mother were among others present at the Chandigarh house.

“The ex-minister is evading arrest and is hiding at an undisclosed location. Teams are raiding various locations based on intelligence inputs where Manpreet may have taken shelter,” said an official.

